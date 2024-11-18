Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many of us are gearing up for most likely the biggest dinner of the year for you and your family.

It's that time of year when there are arguments in the kitchen, ovens work overtime, and families come together over a great meal.

While it can be great, let’s be real, it can be difficult. Putting together that perfect Thanksgiving spread isn't just about the recipes but also about managing the costs and we all know those grocery bills can add up quickly.

Did you know that where you live can significantly impact how much you pay for your turkey?

According to a recent survey by Finance Buzz, as reported by the New York Post, turkey prices vary widely across the United States.

While the national average for a 15-pound turkey is $31.16, some states are selling them for much more.

The #1 most expensive state for a turkey this Thanksgiving season is Hawaii, where they’re paying $52.92.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be serving turkey lunch meat.

Unfortunately for us in New Jersey, our turkeys are on the pricier side.

How Expensive Will New Jersey Thanksgiving Turkeys Be This Year?

The survey found that New Jersey residents are paying an average of $36.85 for a 15-pound turkey, which is about $5.69 more than the national average.

This places New Jersey at number 6 on the list of most expensive states to buy a Thanksgiving turkey this year, according to the New York Post.

So, what's making the turkeys so expensive this year?

Factors like transportation expenses, local demand, and supply chain issues most likely all play a role.

While the survey didn't dive into the specifics of each state, it's safe to assume that geography can influence your Thanksgiving budget.

In the end, while turkey prices might be higher in New Jersey, a little planning and savvy shopping can help ensure your Thanksgiving will still be delicious and not financially stressful!

