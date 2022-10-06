One of my favorite local events of the fall season is back again this year. The 8th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve will kick off next week, according to the Hopewell Valley Arts Council.

It will take place at Woolsey Park in Titusville from Wednesday, October 12th to Sunday, October 16th and will be both a drive thru (like the most recent years) and a walk thru (like it was before the pandemic).

The walk thru will be on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The hours on Wednesday are 6-9pm and on Thursday, 5-9pm. Besides all the beautifully carved pumpkins there will be firepits, s'mores, food, storytellers for the kids and more.

The drive thru will be Friday and Saturday evenings from 6-10pm and Sunday night from 6-9pm. This is my favorite way to see all the pumpkins. You stay in the comfort of your own car and follow the path through the pumpkin display. Put the kids in their jammies, grab a snack and enjoy.

My daughter brought a friend last year. It was such a beautiful fall night so we opened the sunroof and the girls popped out to see the pumpkins on the slow ride through.

If you've never been before, you should this year. There are dozens of the most incredibly carved pumpkins on display. You'll be in awe. It's great for the family or would be a creative date night too.

Last year, over 3,000 people checked out the pumpkins. Wow.

The pumpkins are all huge, each over 125 pounds. Local artists carve them for the whole community to see, and let me tell you, they are all quite the sight. I think I took about 100 pictures. Lol.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council is looking for a few more pumpkin sponsors, click here for that information.

It's also not too late if you'd like to be a carver. Click here for that info.

Woolsey Park is located at 221 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville.

