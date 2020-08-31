Hopewell’s Amazing Pumpkin Carve Will Be Drive Thru This Year

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council has announced their annual carved pumpkin festival will go on this October, but, will be a little different, like so many other events, this year.

The 6th annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve will be a drive thru event for 2020 starting on Wednesday, October 7th and running through Sunday, October 11th. For times and ticket info, click here. You, your family, and friends will be able to experience all of the carved creations from your own car. Great idea. You can be comfy and safe while not missing out on this awesome yearly event.

Here's how it's going to work: Admission will be $25 per car with 1-6 passengers, $40 per car with more than 6 passengers, and buses will be $100 each. There will be a beautifully lit course, where the huge, carved pumpkins will be displayed for your viewing pleasure.

If you've never been to the Amazing Pumpkin Carve before, you really should make the trip this year. My family and I have been a few times, and it's really cool. These pumpkins aren't your typical carved jack o' lanterns, oh no, these carved pumpkins are amazing works of art. Trust me, you don't want to miss it. There will be dozens of what the Hopewell Valley Arts Council calls "colossal" carved pumpkins. I was in awe of the carved pirate ship a few years ago.

As you can imagine, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council is hurting financially this year because of the pandemic and needs your help. Many of their local small businesses are unable to be sponsors this year, because they're also struggling right now. So, they're looking for sponsors. You can get the word out about your business or organization, and help the Arts Council at the same time. Click here for details. There's also a Go Fund Me set up, to ensure the best possible show. Click here to donate. Every $25 donation, get free admission to the Amazing Pumpkin Carve.

A location for the drive thru is still being worked out, but, keep checking here for more information.

I can't wait to go. I love fun, fall events like this one.