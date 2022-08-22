Hopewell Valley Arts Council Hosts Color Run + Walk

An awesome annual awesome event is being hosted by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council in honor of the Hopewell Valley Heritage Week.

So, every year the organization that’s based in Hopewell Valley has a race going on in the area soon and tickets are officially on sale.

I have always wanted to get into a color run or walk like this, but haven’t seen any in the area! If you haven’t heard of these types of races before, a color run (or walk) is where you participate in a 5K style race and there are color bombs that you run through at different check marks throughout the time of your race.

After you complete the run or walk race, you’ll be able to join the rest of the attendees and volunteers in a dance party and one last “group color blast”.

The color blasts are really the best part about this because who doesn’t love a good theme and supporting local organizations?

The morning starts off with a short dance performance and a full-body yoga warmup so the attendees can get warmed up before starting the race.

This is the second annual Color Fun Run + Walk that the Hopewell Valley Arts Council has held, and a great turnout is expected! If you’re into the idea of this event and want to participate, a list of different kinds of tickets is available now.

The walk will take place at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road

Titusville, NJ.

Also, if races aren’t your type of thing, you can volunteer at the event! More information can be found on their website.

