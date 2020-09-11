The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood, 3 Months After Split

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against her ex Colton Underwood, multiple outlets including TMZ and PEOPLE.com are reporting.

TMZ says that the restraining order, which was filed in Los Angeles on Friday, is in response to alleged harassment and stalking from the 28-year-old reality star.

The couple split earlier this year -- sometime between mid-April and early May, according to reports.

TMZ obtained a copy of the court documents which allege that Colton has been harassing Cassie with "unsettling text messages."

Cassie also alleges in court documents that Colton admits to taping a tracking device to the bottom of her car's bumper, and he's been showing up (uninvited) to her L.A. apartment and her parent's house in Huntington Beach, California, TMZ reports.

Colton's representatives have not publicly commented on the allegations.

The couple's breakup earlier this year seemed to come out of nowhere. It was only about two months prior that Cassie helped nurse Colton back to health as he battled COVID-19.



The couple originally met on Underwood's season of 'The Bachelor,' which aired last year.

The breakup came two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health after he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair met on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired last year.