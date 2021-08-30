The Best Alterations are Done at This Bucks County Cleaners

If you're looking for a place to get your alterations done in Bucks County, look no further. Custom Cleaners in Bensalem is my go to place for not just alternations, but comforter cleaning too.

I like to have consistent businesses that I am loyal too. I always go to the the same nail salon because my nail girl knows exactly how I like my eyebrows to be waxed. I always go to the same hair salon because after so many hits and misses with other stylist, I finally found someone who gets it right every single time. So, same with my clothes. I have to frequently get things taken in because the clothes I order online rarely ever fit. So lately I have been going to Custom Cleaners and have yet to be disappointed.

Custom Cleaners is located in the Village Center Shopping Center right next to Helen's nails.

I recently spilled sprite on my brand new king size comforter and was so nervous that it wouldn't come out because it was polyester. I took it to Custom Cleaners and at first they weren't sure if they would be able to get the entire stain out. However, when I picked it up a week later, they said they hand washed the whole comforter and had to use special products to get it out. They went above and beyond to get that stain out and I appreciated it so much.

Their alterations have such a quick turn time as well. A dress that I needed for a wedding was given back to me in two days. I have never had alterations as extensive as what I asked for done in that short amount of time.

Go check them out if you're looking for consistently and loyalty! They are located at 2347 Bristol Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020.