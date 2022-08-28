There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State.

Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.

I'm on board with that explanation, something makes all those things so great here in New Jersey. Maybe it's the water. Maybe it's something else. But whatever it is, we are very happy about it.

Now, we get to the business of the best bread in a state known for amazing bread. It's a big title, and it shouldn't be taken lightly.

That's why when we found out the well-respected folks at Food & Wine were the ones responsible for naming the best bread in New Jersey, our curiosity was piqued.

So, where are we going to experience the best bread in all of New Jersey? It looks like we are heading to Jersey City.

The website chose the amazing Bread & Salt as the place to get the best bread in the Garden State.

The highlight for them is the Italian Bread at Bread & Salt. Experts and customers alike can't stop raving about it. They also have amazing pizza and sandwiches, so give them a try soon.

We are so proud of our amazing New Jersey bread. It must be something in the water, right?

