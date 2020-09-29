Local Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day

It's here. Yippee. I'm giving you this USA Today list today, so you can plan your strategy for National Coffee Day (Tuesday, September 29th). Who doesn't like free coffee?

Last week, I filled you in on Dunkin's deal, which is a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. But, they also have a chance for you to win stuff and there's a special merch drop. Check it out here.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. There are a ton of great deals in the area. Take a look below.

From USA Today:

7-Eleven - With their 7Rewards app, you can get any size coffee for $1.

Barnes & Noble - Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from their bake case at the in-store cafe.

Corner Bakery Cafe - Note...this deal's not starting today. They're giving their loyalty members one free coffee, everyday, for the whole month of October. Wow. It's starting this Thursday, October 1st. You don't even have to buy anything to get the deal, but, specialty coffee drinks are not included.

Wendy's - Check their app for details.

Wawa - If you're a Wawa Rewards member, you'll get one free any size coffee . If you're not a member, register now. New members must register by 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to get your free coffee.

Starbucks - They're doing a week of "offers, games and exciting ways for loyalty members to earn stars toward free drinks and food." They're kicking off the Starland contest. Click here for details.

QuickChek - Get a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee when you download their app and sign up for an account.

Panera Bread - Sign up for their coffee subscription and the first month of unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea is free. After the free month, pay $8.99 per month.

McDonald's - This isn't really for National Coffee Day deal, but with the McDonald's app, if you buy five McCafé drinks, you get one free.

Krispy Kreme - You can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But, if you're a rewards member, you'll get a free doughnut with the free coffee. Nice.

Duck Donuts - Get any size hot or iced coffee for free with a purchase. Click here for more details.

Coffee drinkers rejoice.