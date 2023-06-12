These are THE BEST Cookies in All of South Jersey, According to You

These are THE BEST Cookies in All of South Jersey, According to You

Two Sweet Boutique/Facebook; Canva

You told us where to find the best, most delicious cookies in South Jersey.

With big cookie chains like Crumbl and Crave moving into the area making over-the-top treats, we wanted to know what bakeries you hit up in South Jersey for locally-made cookies.

Downtown Cookies/Facebook
Lots got mentioned, including All That Batters in Egg Harbor City, Phily Diner in Runnemede, Smithville Bakery, but none more than ONE particular place.

Funnily enough, I had never even heard of this place before so many of you pointed it out to us!

Although Downtown Cookies in Haddonfield and Sweet Crumbs in Pitman (hello, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel 'Almost Famous' cookie!) were named a bunch of times, there was one response that kept coming up over and over again we almost lost count.

Downtown Cookies/Facebook; Sweet Crumbs/Facebook
So, here we proclaim, thanks to YOUR suggestions, South Jersey's best cookies can be found in Gloucester County.

Have you guessed yet?

It's Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford!

Google Maps
And it's apparent this bakery's got you hooked on their homemade cookies! Check out some of the comments that came in about Two Sweet.

Google Maps; Canva
This small, unassuming, A-frame building off Hurfville Rd. (and what gets made inside it) have clearly won your heart and soul AND your tastebuds.

Google Maps; Canva
We can see WHY! With varieties like Creme Brulee, Dunkaroo, and Strawberry Cream, who could RESIST, especially when you're craving a little something unique.

Two Sweet Boutique is located at 1526 Hurffville Road, Deptford Township, NJ.

