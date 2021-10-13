Best Bakery in NJ Known for Its Cookies Sets Opening Date for Third Location

If you haven't heard of The Cookie Connect, you're missing out on the best cookies in the whole state of New Jersey. The popular bakery is notoriously known for its deserts but especially their handmade cookies.

They already have two locations that opened up in 2017 and 2019 in Bloomfield and Ridgewood. I've heard of this shop from a friend who goes there often, but haven't been able to make the trip up there yet. However, the announcement was just made of two more locations opening up. This Saturday at 4 pm, The Cookie Connect's Hoboken location will be opening. The company also said that a shop will be opening up in Morristown later this fall, but no set date has been confirmed as of yet. Morristown is a much closer drive for me than the other locations, so better believe I will be there the day it opens.

According to NJ.com, the Hoboken store is located at 305 1st St. They will be open Monday through Thursday from Noon until 1 am, and Saturday and Sunday until 3 am. So if you have the munchies late at night or are drunk after a night of partying, head on over to The Cookie Connect to satisfy your late night cravings.

They don't call this place the best in New Jersey for no reason. According to NJ.com, they have 16 different cookie flavors ranging from Stuffed Peanut Butter Cup to Birthday Cake to Cookies ‘N’ Cream. Plus it'll only cost you $3.50 per cookie.

And did I mention they have a cereal cookie bar?