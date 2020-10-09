Rainbow Oreo Cookies are Here in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community

I wish I could tell you to run to the store and grab a couple packs, but they're not available in stores. I can tell you how to win some.

Before I share how to win the amazing looking Oreo Cookies, let me tell you what these social cookies are all about. It starts with a partnership between Oreo, and PFLAG, an organization I joined in the mid-90s.

PFLAG, originally Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, was founded in 1973 and is considered to be “the country’s oldest LGBTQ+ ally organization.” The aim is to foster community between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their families and allies.

Now, how to win some of these cookies that you won't be able to buy in stores.

The limited-edition cookie giveaway is part of Oreo and PFLAG’s Proud Parent campaign, “a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.”

To win yourself a pack of the rainbow cookies, you can enter by sharing a photo on Instagram or Twitter showing “what allyship means to you." Also, you have to follow @OREO.

If you had trouble viewing the Facebook post above, here are the contest details.

We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with PFLAG National 🏳️‍🌈 Help us create a more loving world by joining our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies!

Here’s how:

1️⃣ Join OUR #ProudParent campaign and share a photo of what allyship means to you. This can be you and your friends at last year’s Pride parade, your chosen family or how you show allyship for others! Whatever it is, we want to see it!

2️⃣ Post your photo on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent + #Giveaway and tag @OREO. Don’t forget to follow @OREO too.

50 US, DC & PR, 13 years old +. Ends 10/31/20 or when all 10,000 Rewards are claimed, whichever occurs first

