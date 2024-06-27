Looking to watch a game and chow down on some amazing wings? Maybe even wash it down with a cold beer?

Hooters restaurants are for sure a great chain restaurant and bar to check out no matter where you go. It’s one of those restaurants where no matter where you travel to, you’ll be able to sit down and have a good meal.

If you’re in New Jersey and are looking for the best Hooters location in the country, you truly don’t have to look too far because according to TripAdvisor, it’s right here in The Garden State!

There are only 4 Hooters locations in the entire state and they range from way south to way north, even a few directly in the middle.

Out of these 4 locations, one is considered to be the best in the entire country.

Hooters Atlantic City, NJ Location Named Best In The Country

If you’re looking for a great batch of wings, a cold drink, and some good vibes, Hooters of Atlantic City is the spot to go. According to numerous people on TripAdvisor, it’s rated as the very best location in the entire country.

It’s standing at 4 of 5 stars right now because of its super unique atmosphere. Hooters of Atlantic City is located inside the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, which is already amazing in itself.

Combined with the great service and good food, the restaurant being connected to an Atlantic City casino is what really adds to the aura of this spot.

