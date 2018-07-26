The Best Quiet Beaches in New Jersey!

If you grew up in New Jersey, most likely, you love the beach! New Jersey beaches stretch for miles and miles and many of them are quite enjoyable. There's something about the sound of the ocean and putting my feet in the sand that just makes all my troubles go away. However, there are times when I think the beaches get too crowded and I would like a little peace and quiet!

Believe it or not, there are actually 5 beaches in New Jersey that are a little more low key than Pt. Pleasant and Seaside Heights!

1. Cape May Point

2. Gandy's Beach

3. Island Beach State Park

4. Seaside Park

5. Ocean Grove

So check these beaches out the next time you want to relax and not hear people screaming all around you!