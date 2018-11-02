The Best Thanksgiving Pies In Mercer & Bucks Counties

I think Thanksgiving is so much fun because you get to settle down (if you're not hosting or preparing the big feast) with family and friends. You get to enjoy time together and a great meal. When it comes to the courses though, dessert is my favorite. On that day I am looking forward to eating pumpkin pie, apple pie and an Oreo cookies and cream pie. That last pie doesn't not your typical Thanksgiving pie, but it needs to be on the table or it's not Thankgiving in my eyes.

So here are a couple of places in Mercer County to get some great pies:

Visit Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ.

You can see the selection they have here

I make my annual Oreo cookies and cream pie purchase at A & M Farm and Garden Center in Robbinsville, NJ.

You can see their pie selection along with cakes, cheesecakes and crumb pies here

If you live closer to Bucks County you can explore these pie options:

Cramer Bakery, in Yardley, PA is well known and a perfect place to stop and get some pies. Their Deep Dish Caramel Apple pie looks so different and delicious. All their pie fillings and crusts are made from scratch too. Visit their site here

Other pies that have become regulars at my family's Thanksgiving table are the Caramel Apple Walnut pie and pumpkin pie from Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA.

You can see their pie options here