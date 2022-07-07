The Best Waffle House in Ocean County, Chosen By You at Home

I think three things come to mind when you go out for breakfast. Eggs, pancakes, and waffles I think are the top three dishes. Yes maybe french toast and or coffee comes to mind as well, but waffles, pancakes, and eggs are the top 3.

With that said, this article is going to focus on the "waffle". According to Wikipedia, "A waffle is a dish made from leavened batter or dough that is cooked between two plates that are patterned to give a characteristic size, shape, and surface impression. There are many variations based on the type of waffle iron and recipe used". Wikipedia I think you already knew this, but yes the waffle is a good breakfast item with of course butter and maple syrup.

Wanted to find out the best places to go here in Ocean County for waffles and the best way to find out is to go to the authorities, you at home. I asked on social media for the best places to get a good waffle and yes you had the recommendations.

Here are your selections for the best waffle spots in Ocean County:

Arlene: Brownstone in Brick

Jimmy: Sandy’s Cozy Corner in Lakehurst

Les: Taylor Sam's in Brick

Gretchen: Silverton Diner

Lindsey: Shut Up and Eat in Toms River

Tommy: International House of Pancakes "Ihop"

Susan: Grace & Grits in Bayview

Joey: Taylor Sam’s in Brick… they make the best chicken and waffles!

James: Dunegrass in Bay Head and Brownstone in Brick

Jason: From my waffle iron

Let us know where you think we can find the BEST waffles here in Ocean County?

