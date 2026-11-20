It's almost time to enjoy a beloved Bucks County holiday tradition once again.

December 6 is the Newtown Holiday Parade

The Newtown Holiday Parade is Sunday, December 6 on Washington Avenue and Sycamore Street. Thousands of locals, filled with holiday spirit, will line the streets dressed in red, green, ugly sweaters, and all kinds of festive things. If you're anything like me, you love a parade, and this will no doubt be a ton of festive fun.

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Photo by Kateryna Hliznitsova on Unsplash a woman and a young boy wearing glasses and santa hats

The expanded Santa's Village opens at 11 AM

Santa's Village has been expanded for this year. It opens at 11 AM. It's located in the Fred Beans parking lot on Sycamore Street. You're welcome to visit until 3 PM. There will be live reindeer (how cool is that?), family-friendly activities, a human snow globe, face painting, a gingerbread house inflatable, giant Christmas slide, hot cocoa, and a lot more.

Photo by Sixteen Miles Out on Unsplash a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallows on a cutting board

The parade begins at 12:30 PM

The parade will step off at 12:30 PM sharp. The theme this year is Story Book Holiday Magic. There will be over 1,800 participants. Wow. You can expect to see festive floats, holiday characters, marching bands, and more.

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The grand marshal is the Phillie Phanatic

The Phillie Phanatic was named grand marshal this week, and for the first time in the parade's history, there will be a Quiet Zone. For more information, click here.

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash a group of people in red and white costumes

The parade will follow a new route this year

There's a new parade route this year. It will begin on Washington Avenue, near the cemetery on the east side of Newtown Borough, and go west on Washington Avenue to Sycamore Street. Then, it will go north on Sycamore Street to Durham Road. The new route highlights Newtown's shops and restaurants.

The Newtown Holiday Parade is presented by the Newtown Business Association. The Newtown Athletic Club is a presenting sponsor. For more information, click here.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker