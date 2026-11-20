It's starting to feel like the holidays, don't you think? There's a chill in the air, people are slowly starting to put up their holiday decorations, and one of my favorite holiday events kicks off today (Friday, November 20).

There are over 100 Gingerbread creations on display at Peddler's Village

I'm talking about the Gingerbread Competition & Display at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania (Bucks County). There are over 100 handmade Gingerbread creations in different categories for you to see. I'm always in awe of what the creators come up with, and they all smell so good.

READ MORE: Peddler's Village Grand Illumination Celebration is November 20

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

There are seven different categories creators competed in

This year the categories are Professional, Traditional Holiday, Edible Americana, Incredibly Unusual 3-D Gingerbread, Kids Only (Ages 8 & under), Student (Youth ages 9-11), and Student (Teen ages 12-17). Look for the ribbons, so you'll know which Gingerbread creations won the competition.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

The display runs through January 9

You can check out the Gingerbread Competition & Display from November 20 - January 9 in the Visitor & Event Center (the red barn on the hill). It's been a Peddler's Village holiday tradition since 1984.

READ MORE: Shady Brook Farm ending Drive Thru Holiday Light Show

My parents took my sister and I to see the Gingerbread Display when we were growing up, and my husband and I have taken our kids to see it since they were born.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Here's a pro-tip. Go see them during the week, if you can. It won't be as crowded. On the weekends, the line tends to be long to get in. Although, it's worth the wait.

Peddler's Village lights up for the holiday season tonight during the Grand Illumination Celebration. Santa and Mrs. Claus flip the switch on over a million twinkling lights that will stay lit until January 16.

Check out all of the great festivals and events at Peddler's Village by clicking here.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz