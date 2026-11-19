Great news if you love to travel, and even better news if you like to save money.

Allegiant Air is adding flights out of Atlantic City International Airport

Discount airliner, Allegiant Air, is adding more flights from Atlantic City International Airport starting in summer 2027. The news was announced yesterday (November 18) on social media. Allegiant has flown from Atlantic City International since last December.

READ MORE: Allegiant adds Orlando route from Trenton - Mercer Airport

The post read, "Breaking news from Atlantic City International Airport! Allegiant Air has released its summer flight schedule, bringing BIG growth and more travel opportunities to South Jersey! Running from mid-May through mid-August, the new schedule delivers an impressive 90%+ increase in seat capacity compared to last summer. With expanded service, returning seasonal routes, and year-round options, Allegiant is making it easier than ever to plan your next getaway. More flights. More destinations. More reasons to fly ACY."

The added flights include:

Fort Lauderdale - flights up to 12x per week

Orlando/Sanford - flights up to 5x per week

St. Pete - flights up to 3x per week

Myrtle Beach - flights up to 5x per week

Punta Gorda - service all year long

READ MORE: Breeze Airways adds flights from Atlantic City International Airport

Allegiant Air flies to and from Trenton - Mercer Airport in Ewing also

Allegiant Air also started flying out of Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing (Mercer County) in February, with the first three non-stop routes to Punta Gorda, St. Pete - Clearwater, and Fort Lauderdale. It recently added Orlando as a new destination.

Many travelers are embracing budget airlines these days, as cost of plane tickets continue to rise. To book a flight, click here.

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