You know how the song goes, "It's the most wonderful time of the year." I'm sure you would agree that Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without a visit to Santa Claus at the mall.

Quaker Bridge Mall kicks off the holidays on November 20

Well, you don't have to wait much longer to see the big guy from the North Pole. Quaker Bridge Mall will kick off the holiday season on Friday evening (November 20) with lots of festive fun from 6 PM - 8: 30 PM and you're invited. Bring all of your family and friends. It's free to attend.

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Santa will arrive by firetruck and light the Christmas tree

The holiday celebration will begin outside, next to The Cheesecake Factory, so if you'd like to grab dinner first, that would be the perfect spot. Santa Claus, who will be the host of the evening, will make his grand entrance on a firetruck and do the honors of lighting the beautiful tree. I'm sure you'll want to take pictures in front of it. Then, Santa will head inside the mall to continue the party with family-friendly activities.

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There will be fun activities for children

Don't miss story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be a balloon artist making the coolest creations. I'm sure you'll children will love to have their faces painted. Oh, and I'm hearing there may be a special visit from the Grinch, too.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

My friends and I have yearly tradition of having dinner and drinks at The Cheesecake Factory, exchanging gifts, and taking pictures in front of the gorgeous Christmas Tree right outside of the restaurant. Then, we shop 'til we drop. I look forward to our gathering every year.

If you haven't already, make visiting Quaker Bridge Mall one of your beloved holiday traditions. Say hi to Santa, see the amazing decorations, shop for everyone on your holiday gift list, and meet friends and family for a delicious meal.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ. It's a great place to make the best holiday memories.

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