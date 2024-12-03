There's nothing like a mouth-watering steak, do you agree?

Whether it's a special occasion or just a chance to indulge, I love going out to local steakhouses to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak. Bonus points if it's so tender I can cut it with my fork.

Where do you go to grab the best steak in the area?

Grilled BBQ T-Bone Steak with Fresh Rosemary

From cozy family-owned spots to big-name steakhouse chains, there are plenty of top-notch steakhouses around.

Recently, I came across an interesting list by Tasting Table that ranked "13 Steakhouse Chains in the U.S. from Worst to Best."

When I think of chains I think of places like Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, or LongHorn Steakhouse.

These popular places didn't even make it near the top of the list.

Instead, the number one spot went to a steakhouse chain with only four locations in Pennsylvania, The Capital Grille.

Funny, I don't think of The Capital Grille as a chain restaurant, but it is.

The Philadelphia location is pictured below.

Google

I've been dying to get to the newest Pennsylvania location in Newtown.

The Capital Grille stands out for its upscale atmosphere and impressive menu.

With nearly 75 locations nationwide, it’s known for offering a range of delicious steak cuts, including filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, and dry-aged New York strip.

But what truly sets it apart is the signature dishes, like the porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye or the gorgonzola-crusted New York strip with a rich wine reduction sauce.

If you're in the mood for something extra special, you can even indulge in a tenderloin paired with lobster tails!

For steak lovers, The Capital Grille is a must-try.

It’s definitely earned its place as one of the top steakhouses in the country.

