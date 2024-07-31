Finally. There's about to be a new, upscale dining option in Newtown.

The Capital Grille (fine dining and steakhouse) will be opening its very first Bucks County location in the Village of Newtown on Sunday, September 8th, according to The Patch.

It will be the fourth location in Pennsylvania. The others are in Philadelphia, King of Prussia, and Pittsburgh.

There are only 63 locations throughout the country, so Newtown officials say the town is fortunate to have been selected to have house one.

It's been a little over a year since the project received approval and got underway.

It's took over the old Pier One Imports space in the shopping center on South Eagle Road, near McCafferty's Supermarket.

There will be a main dining area, three private dining areas, a horseshoe-shaped bar surrounded by more dining tables.

As the weather turns cooler, you'll be able to dine on the outdoor patio.

The wine selection is impressive with over 350 world-class wines and well over 3,000 bottles to pick from.

The menu philosophy is simple. "It is our sole desire that everything, and we mean everything, that arrives at your table at The Capital Grille delights you. To that end, we use only the finest, freshest ingredients, masterfully prepared in recipes designed to engage all of your senses."

The restaurant joins other great restaurants in the popular shopping center...Ardana Food & Drink, Harvest Seasonal Grill, Bomba Taco + Grill, Iron Hill Brewery, Piccolo Trattoria, and more.

To view the menu and for more information, click here.

