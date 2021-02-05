The Card Game “UNO” is Being Turned into a Movie

Rapper Lil Yachty is developing a movie on top of making music. He is helping to develop an action heist comedy based Uno. Yes, I know what you’re probably thinking, “the card game?” As a matter of fact, yes, it is about the card game with a real-life twist. It is about the underground hip-hop world of Atlanta. Marcy Kelly is working on the screenplay and Lil Yachty is set to help produce it. He is also being eyed for the lead role in the movie.

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” said the rapper to Variety. “I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

It is a very weird concept for a movie. There is no other information besides “action heist comedy,” however that leaves a lot of room for the imagination.

Since 1992, Mattel has owned the game and it is available in over 80 countries, but where do Uno truly start? According to the National Toy Hall of Fame, it was started by a family in Ohio as a simplified crazy eights. They found that crazy eights lead to some family friendly arguments about rules, so Merle Robbins, a barber, made a deck that helped explain the instructions on the very card. Thus, Uno was born.

According to Variety, Mattel Films will produce the movie with Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, Brian Sher and, of course, Lil Yachty.

I for one am extremely excited to see how this movie plays out and what story will be told on the silver screen.