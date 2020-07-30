The Cheesecake Factory Reveals a New Flavor of Cheesecake Today

It's the day you've been waiting for...National Cheesecake Day 2020 (Thursday, July 30th). You know how to celebrate...eat cheesecake. I'm sure I don't have to twist your arm. Get ready for the Instagram posts of everyone's slices.

According to Newsweek, there are some local and online deals/promotions for you to take advantage of, so check it out:

The Cheesecake Factory (Quaker Bridge Mall & Freehold Raceway Mall) is introducing a brand new flavor of cheesecake for you to enjoy. It's called the Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers (Dave's favorite candy bar). The article describes it as "original cheesecake swirled with Snickers on a brownie crust with chocolate, caramel and peanuts." Oh my. When you buy a slice of this new flavor from July 31, 2020 to July 29, 2021, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America. We heard this was coming, but, didn't know when. I should have known they'd wait until this holiday to unveil it. I'm definitely going to give it a try.

Also today (Thursday, July 30th) at The Cheesecake Factory when you buy a slice of one of their other over 30 flavors of cheesecake, the restaurant chain will donate $1 to Feeding America. That's cool...you get your favorite treat, and help out at the same time. Their website says, "Eat Cheesecake, Do Good."

When you download the Baskin Robbins app, you'll get a free cheesecake ice cream scoop.

When you order from Harry & David, you'll get 15% off your order of $60 or more with the code HDTAKE15.

On Cheesecake.com you'll get 10% off your cheesecake order using the code LTC-LZ74KU-10.

There's more...click here. Enjoy!