The Cherry Hill Trader Joe’s Will Officially Open on July 30

The Trader Joe's store in Cherry Hill will officially open next week. Trader Joe's announced the company's brand new store, located at 775 Haddonfield Road, will open for business on Thursday, July 30.

We first reported the news of the proposed store back in February. The Cherry Hill Trader Joe's will be located at the Towne Place at Garden State Park shopping center.

The Cherry Hill store marks the company's 18th location in New Jersey. The company announced the plans for the store earlier this year.

Back in February, we told you that officials hoped to open the 13,000 square foot store this year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the new store just before 8 am on July 31. Starting on Friday, July 31, the first hour of the day (8 am-9 am) will be dedicated to senior customers and customers who might need extra assistance.

"Like all Trader Joe’s locations, the Cherry Hill store has implemented a number of social distancing measures to keep both Crew Members and customers safe," the company said in a statement.

The store will definitely have a Cherry Hill vibe as it will feature artwork that highlights (and pays tribute) to local landmarks and attractions including Garden State Park Racetrack, Hawaiin Cottage, Cherry Trees, and Barclay Farmstead.

The store joins a crowded landscape of grocery retailers within a short distance. Both ShopRite and Wegmans operate stores in the Garden State Pavilion, and a Target is also nearby.