The Day in the Life of a Drag Queen with New Jersey’s Own Astala Vista- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Happy Pride Month! In honor of Pride Month, we talked with Astala Vista, a Drag Queen from New Jersey on PopCrush on 94.5 PST!

Astala Vista is known for her love for cats, which can be seen in her cat themed costumes, makeup, as well has having two cat themed songs out on iTunes, earning her the title of “The Crazy Cat Lady.” When not in Drag, Astala is a seamstress and sews and embellishes all her own costumes and styles her own wigs.

During our conversation, we discussed what Astala Vista’s day to day looks like. Besides preforming, Astala states that many people do not realize that she does many things behind the scenes.

“So I am styling the hair, I am sewing the costumes, a lot of what I’m doing is kind of, quote on quote, boring," Astala explains. "The fun stuff does not come out until you see it all together on stage. That’s where you get the fun, the dancing, the music, and you really get to see Astala Vista thriving.”

Putting on these shows is the biggest positive for Astala. She explains that “we get to do these shows throughout little towns that do not have too much LGBTQ+ representation, so I love hearing after shows people saying they didn’t get to have anything when they were growing up and now there is a Drag show in their town, and it gives them hope.”

Regarding people growing up in small towns, we asked Astala Vista what advice she would give to someone growing up in a smaller community who wants to pursue Drag.

Astala wants those people to know that, “you can do whatever you want because I was that kid from the small town that wanted that representation and little by little by little you just have to build it.” She states that there is no “easy way,” you have to work your way up by consistently reaching out to venues, and bars, and work towards getting LGBTQ+ representation in your town.

When it comes an Astala Vista show, she explains that there are a variety of themes one can expect from her shows. From Harry Potter to cartoon’s as well as the 80’s, she does it all. Astala gives every audience member the full fantasy every show.

Find Astala Vista on Instagram: @itsastalavista

Check out her website here!

If you are looking to see an Astala Vista Drag Show click here!