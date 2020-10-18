The Easiest Workouts You Can Do at Home
Gyms were closed and people who used to go to their local gym every single day had no idea what to do with themselves. I get it. Before we had our son, my husband and I worked out together at a gym at least 5 days a week. We were fit and in shape at one point. My husband is still really into fitness, but since the pandemic, his gym membership has been on hold. He and I have been trying to do as much as we can at home and if you're like us, here are some simple things we do at home, even with a 9 month old running around and with very little equipment.