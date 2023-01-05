Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.

You've probably been to a Habit burger before if you live in New Jersey, as this will be their 15th location, offering dine-in, takeout and drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery via their mobile app.

They have over 300 locations across the country, including some of their other New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Fair Lawn, Lawrenceville, Union and Wayne, just to name a few. They also have a Bloomfield location opening soon, according to their website.

If you're not familiar, they specialize in serving up char-grilled burgers over an open flame for that authentic, fresh, meaty taste.

Their menu features their signature Charburgers, along with specialty sandwiches, fresh salads, frozen treats, chicken bites, fries onion rings, and more. Check out their full menu HERE. I'm getting hungry just looking at these pictures from their Instagram page @thehabitburger.

I've personally never had a burger from The Habit Burger Grill, but that may have to change! Are you looking forward to this new location? Let us know in the comments!

