I just got the scoop from TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville that a new burger place may be coming soon to Hamilton Township.

If approved by the Hamilton Zoning Board tonight (Tuesday, January 10th) the new burger place would be Habit Burger Grill. Yay. Love it. That would be something new to the area.

If all goes well it would be located on Route 33 in the Hamilton Shopping Plaza. If you're trying to figure out where that is, it's the shopping center that has Shop Rite and Texas Roadhouse.

You may be scratching your head trying to figure out where it would go. The article says it would go in front of the shopping center.

The plans say it would be 3,100 square-feet and would be built on a little over a half an acre of land, near Route 33. It sounds like it's going to be next to the old gas station on the corner, by the traffic light.

There would be indoor and outdoor seating (64 people inside and 32 people outdoor) along with a two lane drive-thru. Also, 16 parking spots, one with an electric vehicle charger, the article says.

This would only be the second Habit Burger Grill in Mercer County. The first one is in Mercer Mall on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township. That location does not have a drive-thru.

There are other Habit Burgers in New Jersey including Cherry Hill, Bridgewater and coming soon to East Brunswick.

The Hamilton Township Zoning Board meeting is tonight (January 10th) at 6pm at the Municipal Building on Greenwood Avenue. I'll keep you posted.

