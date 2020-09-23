The Halal Guys Gyro and Chicken Opening in Mercer Mall

The Halal Guys Gyro and Chicken is opening in Mercer Mall. I saw the "coming soon" sign in the window when I stopped at Chipotle for lunch the other day. It will be in the space between Chipotle and Bone Fish Grill.

I have never heard of The Halal Guys, so did some online research and found out that it's not new, it's been around since 1990, and there are other locations in East Brunswick, New Brunswick, Newark, Philadelphia, and King of Prussia. The website says it's one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America. It's authentic American Halal food....chicken, gyros, and falafel platters. The business started as hot dog carts in New York City, but, changed to halal food to feed Muslim taxi drivers, who had little choices for food in the city at that time. The sidewalk carts then expanded to restaurants because of their popularity.

Checking out the online menu made my mouth water. The Halal Guys offer chicken, gyro, and falafel platters...you can do a combo of any of those too. They also have gyro, chicken, and falafel sandwiches. There is hummus, rice, french fries, and more as sides, with baklava and cookies for dessert. Yum. The menu is here, if you'd like to glance. They offer catering as well.

You can earn rewards, get gift cards, and their line of merch is coming soon.

No word on when the Mercer Mall location will open, but, I hope it's soon.

Mercer Mall is located at 3357 Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South) in Lawrenceville.