Attention shoppers. There's a new outlet store coming soon to Mercer on One.

Mercer Mall has been renamed Mercer On One

In case you haven't heard, Mercer on One is the new name for Mercer Mall, located on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township.

The outdoor strip mall, which has been around for over 40 years, is getting a facelift. It's looked the same for many years, so the update is welcomed.

The new signs have started going up. Have you seen them yet? They definitely have a modern vibe. I like them.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Federal Realty Investment Trust loading...

As I was doing some shopping at Bath & Body Works yesterday, I noticed many of the stores are getting new storefronts.

Get our free mobile app

Bloomingdale's Outlet Store Coming Soon to Mercer On One

I also noticed a new banner hanging on a construction fence that read, "Coming Soon Bloomingdale's, the Outlet Store." Wow. Exciting.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It's going to be in between the Nike outlet and the Crate and Barrel outlet, near Bath and Body Works.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

No word on when the Bloomingdale's outlet will be opening. I'm hoping it's before the holidays.

The only other Bloomingdale's outlet stores in New Jersey are in the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth and the Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

J Crew Factory Store Coming Soon to Mercer On One

I previously told you that there are plans for a J Crew Factory store to open as well, sometime in 2024, although, I haven't seen any signs for the opening of that yet. That will be the first one in Mercer County.

READ MORE: This Hidden Gem Voted Best Breakfast in NJ

The updates and new stores are a plan by the mall's owner to lure us off our computers and back to shopping in person. I do like seeing things I'm buying in person sometimes.

I'll keep you up to date on the mall's progress.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker