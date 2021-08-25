The Halal Guys — a highly anticipated restaurant in Lawrenceville's Mercer Mall — just announced that it will officially open on Friday September 10th. The grand opening event gets underway at 10 am that day, they say.

We've been eagerly awaiting The Halal Guys arrival to Lawrenceville for months. We first heard they were coming to the area back in September.

It's located in the space between Chipotle and the Bone Fish Grill.

It started as hot dog carts in New York City, but if you ever saw the line for a Halal Guys you know how popular they were. So they actually started opening physical restaurant locations in the Northeast.



And now the popular chain is actually one of the fastest growing ones in North America. They have locations in New York, Philadelphia, New Brunswick, East Brunswick and King of Prussia.

We cannot wait, but something tells me that we're not alone. So you may want to pack your patience if you're visiting for their grand opening, and be prepared to wait on a bit of a long line.

But it'll be worth it to enjoy this authentic American Halal food (chicken, gyros, and falafel platters). They know the grand opening weekend may be a little busy so they say that their food will be served all day based on availability. Don't worry if they run out of your choice.

They'll have swag for some of the first guests in line, and they have tips if you've never visited one of their locations before.

Here are those tips:

White sauce is OK, but they warn to be very careful with their HOT sauce.

They have options for vegetarians - just be sure to ask.

If you're new, they recommend the combo platter (which has both chicken and gyro over rice).

In the mean time, we won't have to wait long for the grand opening! We cannot wait.

