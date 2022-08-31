The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date

Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th.

There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in.

The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a FREE platter or sandwich. The next 50 people will get a BOGO (buy one get one free) deal. Everybody who shows up during the Grand Opening weekend will get a free 2-piece falafel with the purchase of a meal and a coupon to come back another day.

Locals have been eyeing the progress and cant wait to celebrate its opening.

I've never been, but I know you don't just like The Halal Guys, you love it. If you love it, make sure to stop by and grab some merch while supplies last. They'll have sports bottles, hats, pins, sunglasses.

The eatery has offered some tips if you'd like to give it a try:

There most famous platter is the Combo...chicken and gyro. So, if you don't know what to order, go with this.

Add a lot of white sauce but go easy on the Explosive Hot Sauce.

They have vegetarian options, just ask.

They have a bunch of topping and sides like fries.

Don't leave without dessert. They say their chocolate chunk cookies are delicious. Yum.

The Halal Guys is located in The Village at Newtown, 2820 South Eagle Road in Newtown.

The Grand Opening hours: Friday and Saturday, 11am - midnight. Sunday, 11am - 1pm.

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

Are You Visiting These Fan Favorite NJ and PA Donut Shops? These local bakeries and donut shops in the areas of Mercer County, NJ, Bucks County, PA, and Burlington County, NJ are a must according to the people of Facebook.