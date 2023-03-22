‘The Ice Cream Boutique’ Is Now Open In Bordentown, NJ

Hey Bordentown! A new ice cream shop just opened up in town and it’s the perfect place for a sweet treat since the weather is getting warmer.

I saw on a Facebook post that there is a new addition to Farnsworth Ave in Bordentown and it’s making it sweeter than ever. The shop is called The Ice Cream Boutique and they have just officially opened their doors for the very first time.

This looks like such a cute shop to have right in Bordentown and their flavors aren't your typical chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Of course, they will be offering the classics, but a few of the most unique flavors really caught my eye in one of their Facebook posts. I saw they offer flavors like Peanut Butter Oreo, Coconut, Cappuccino, and more.

If you’re not a stranger to the Bordentown area, you may know the owner's other shop that they have in town. It’s called The Candy Jar and it’s a small business that specializes in all kinds of different chocolates and candies.

That shop is also located on Farnsworth Ave, so you can hit both of these shops when you make your visit! After their grand opening, it seems like this is going to be a huge hit in the Bordentown area and I absolutely can’t wait to check it out for myself!

It’s the perfect dessert destination to try out after dinner as the weather starts to get warmer in New Jersey. The Ice Cream Boutique just opened up and is located at 216 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ, 08505.

