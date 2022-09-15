After spending the day "pizza crawling" in Seaside Heights going from place to place sampling slice after slice, I was told by event organizer "Big Guy Madsen" that we needed to sample one more slice before we finish.

That slice was "The Jersey Devil Pizza."

"With Jersey Pizza Joints we have to have an official pizza so our official pizza is called 'The Jersey Devil,'" he said.

So Guy, myself, and actor Joseph D'Onofrio, who you may remember from "Goodfellas" as young Tommy and "The Bronx Tale," pile into a hummer and head to Shore Slice Pizza and Grill where this idea of Madsen's became a reality thanks to Joe Ofmani.

"I was instructed to go thin as s**t and hot as hell, so we do a nice little fra diavolo sauce. Cherry peppers, pepperoni, and my own twist on it is I add roasted garlic that goes on top of the sauce and we also do shaved parmesan and fresh basil."

What makes Shore Slice Pizza and Grill so great?

"First of all down on this end, there's always parking, the beach entrance is phenomenal and it's this pizza right here."

"We tend to cook our pie a little bit longer than most slice shops in general," says Ofmani.

With all due respect to the pizza I've eaten during the pizza crawl, The Jersey Devil was worth the wait.

This pie I expected it to be a flame thrower and was ready with a cold drink. Instead it went down so smooth that despite all the pizza I ate that day, I still requested another slice. I'm betting you will too if you try it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

