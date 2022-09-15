Attention New Jersey Coffee Lovers: There’s A Recall On Popular Starbucks Beverage

Again with the recalls?!

Heads up to Starbucks lovers; we have another recall that all coffee drinkers should know about.

According to NJ.com, the recall is for Starbucks' prepackaged Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage because the drink could have metal fragments.

That is definitely not the morning beverage I would prefer.

Man, this metal contamination has been happening a lot lately.

According to NJ.com, "the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said over 200 cases have been effected by the recall."

You might have a faulty batch if the case has 12 bottles of 15 ounce drinks.

There is a silver lining to this story for New Jersey coffee drinkers.

According to NJ.com, the contamination, "products were sold in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas."

So no, New Jersey is not included in the list of areas who received the faulty drink.

However, I personally would still want to know about this because recalls involving metal scraps freak me out.

If I'd want to know, I figured you would want to know.

I would personally still be wary of drinking the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee because personally, metals are not a part of my daily diet preferences.

I will let you decide if it is worth the risk.

Here are some highly-suggested coffee spots throughout the Jersey Shore to hit up instead:

