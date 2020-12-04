The Office is Being Removed from Netflix This Month

Raise your hand if "The Office" helped get you through the pandemic lockdown. It is safe to say I have relied on Steve Carell and the rest of the zany crew to keep me laughing and why lie, "The Office" is always playing in the background. If I am getting ready to go to work, if I just want to feel like someone else is home you can bet that "The Office" is playing loud and clear from my television.

Since 2020 has been nothing short of a dumpster fire we are now reminded that the countdown to get our Michael, Jim, Dwight, Pam, and Stanley fix is on. "The Office" will permanently leave Netflix starting January 1st, 2021.

9 seasons of "The Office" will have a new home inside Peacock, aka NBC's new streaming service. While I am frustrated that Netflix is letting "The Office" go, it feels like a "the one that got away" situation, I understand Netflix has no choice. NBC secured the "exclusive domestic streaming rights" to the show. So for the next 5 years, you can only watch "The Office" on Peacock.

So yes, I am seriously considering getting a Peacock subscription.