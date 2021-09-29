The Original ’Law & Order’ Is Returning For a New Season

DUH DUHHHHHH

(Or was that BUH BUHHHHHH? We could never quite tell.)

However you pronounce its famous scene transition sound effect, Law & Order is making a surprising comeback to TV. 11 years after the show was ended following 20 successful seasons and a host of spinoffs (some of which are still on the air) the original Law & Order is returning to NBC. Wolf Entertainment announced that the show will resume soon with its 21st season.

In a statement, Dick Wolf, the creator of the Law & Order franchise said “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.”

The original Law & Order premiered in September of 1990 and soon became one of its era’s most popular cop shows. The premise was baked into the title; each half-hour episode was split in two, with the first half following police officers investigating a case and the second half featuring the lawyers who then prosecuted their suspects.

Through 20 seasons, the show underwent many cast changes, making some stars (like Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt, and Jesse L. Martin) and featuring other established ones (like Paul Sorvino, Jerry Orbach, and Sam Waterson, who starred in 16 seasons of the show as District Attorney Jack McCoy and became one of its longest tenured performers). The cast of the revival hasn’t been announced yet, but according to Deadline it is “expected to feature beloved characters from the original series, with Sam Waterson’s Jack McCoy believed to be at the top of the wish list.”

No premiere date has been announced yet for the new Law & Order.

Shocking TV Twists That Fans Actually Predicted