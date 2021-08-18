The One With The Wedding At The FRIENDS Experience Chapel In NYC

if you are a huge fan of the TV show FRIENDS and you've always wanted to get married at the chapel from the TV show, your dream may be coming true.

The FRIENDS Experience The One In New York City is soon going to allow one lucky couple to "tie the knot and win your dream wedding in the wedding chapel at The FRIENDS™ Experience."

How cool would that be to be able to win a special one-of-a-kind wedding at the FRIENDS Experience?

The Instagram post on the @FRIENDSexperience account shared what the lucky couple could win. Here is the list.

Wedding at The FRIENDS™ Experience

Overnight stay at the @freehandhotels in NYC

custom wedding cake from @bcakeny

Earrings and cufflinks from @sophieblakeny

$2,000 wedding stipend

Photographer for your special day

If I would've known this before my fiancée and I booked all of the wedding stuff we would have signed up for this. But wait for a second, there is nothing wrong with getting married twice right?

According to the FRIENDS Experience Instagram post, there are some rules you must follow.

Follow the FRIENDS experience accounts and each partner

Like the wedding post

Share your story in the comments

That is really not that much work to have the perfect FRIENDS wedding. You have to test your luck and possibly have the best wedding ever.

You have until August 27th, 2021 to enter. The lucky couple that will say "I do" at the wedding chapel at The FRIENDS Experience will be picked on September 1st.

For those of you that are single “hopeless and awkward and desperate for love,” you should sign up a friend that is in a relationship for this wedding of a lifetime. Maybe you get a chance to be part of the wedding.