Win a Pair of Passes to the Friends Experience in NYC

"OHHH MY GAWDDD!" You could win passes to the New York City “Friends” Experience for your bestie from 94.5 PST.

Each day at 9 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm, we’ll read a quote from the show. Within 10 minutes, just tell us which character said that quote on the PST app.

Whether it was Joey, Chandler, Pheobe, Monica, Ross, or Rachel, you could win passes to the Friends Experience in New York City.

Your next chance to win is at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Plus, you know we love to hook you up. So if you win, you'll also get a bag filled with exclusive Friends swag (including a tote bag, an iconic yellow picture frame, and a Central Perk mug).

At the Friends Experience in NYC, you'll be able to step INSIDE the world of FREINDS. With two floors of authentic set recreations, it's the most immersive celebration of FRIENDS ever.

You can take photos from the 'Gram to make YOUR friends jealous when you sit on the iconic orange couch in Central Perk, dance in front of the fountain, sit at Monica’s kitchen table and even poke Ugly Naked Guy!

The FRIENDS Experience opens for a limited time in NYC on March 17. Don’t miss out—buy your tickets now at FriendsTheExperience.com/newyork. Of course, they're keeping the experience safe and healthy with their "Monica Clean" safety procedures.

Click here to read the full contest rules. Good luck from Your Number 1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!