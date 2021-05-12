Here’s How You Can Spend a Night Inside Monica’s Apartment

While watching the FRIENDS tv show did you ever think to yourself, "I would love to spend a night at Rachel and Monica's apartment." Well, that wish can possibly come true for you.

Starting May 21st the FRIENDS Experience in New York City will be taking reservations for you and a friend to spend a night at the FRIENDS experience. During your one night stay, you’ll get to partake in "Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, a FRIENDS themed scavenger hunt and have your morning coffee at Central Perk." The best part is that you will have the whole place all to yourself.

Never thought this would actually be a thing where FRIENDS super fans can be part of this type of once in a lifetime experience.

We learned that the FRIENDS Experience has teamed up with Booking.com to bring the "ultimate sleepover." Fans will have a chance to sleep in the set re-creation of Monica and Rachel’s apartment. Booking.com made it know that "Guests will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks." These overnight stays at Monica and Rachel's apartment will have a 1 bedroom accommodation.

The coolest part about it is that it will only cost you $19.94. It was stated on Booking.com that the price is "in honor of the year the show premiered."

On Booking.com it was stated that the only days available to book are either Sunday, May 23, or Monday, May 24. From the sounds of it, you will have to be quick to make your reservation on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 10 am ET.

OH. MY. GAWD! We really want to be part of this ultimate FRIENDS Experience.