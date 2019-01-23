The Philadelphia Auto Show Returns This February

The Philadelphia Auto Show is coming to town once again. If you or your guy are into all things fast and loud and, of course, cars, you won't wanna miss this event, that's in its 118th year.

The Philadelphia Auto Show will have 37 car manufacturers from around the world display their latest models as well as classic cars and even ones that are no longer on the market. The Philadelphia Auto Show is one of the nation’s largest auto shows, they're expected at least last 250,000 people.

If you're thinking that you may be bored just walking around for hours looking at cars with your man, don't worry! There are a bunch of opportunities for other things. You can actually drive some cars on controlled courses which are usually jeeps and trucks and have always looked fun in videos. There will also be some celebs there too! Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek, and former US Women’s National Team soccer star Heather Mitts.

Check their website for tickets and more details.