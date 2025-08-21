Tonight was supposed to be a big night for classic rock fans in Philadelphia, but unfortunately that's been postponed. The Who just postponed their concert, which was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia (that's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

Why Did The Who Cancel Their Philadelphia Concert?

The show has been postponed "due to illness," officials announced around 2 p.m. on Thursday. That's about five hours before the show was expected to begin in Philadelphia.

The exact nature of the illness was not immediately clear. But the band is currently planning on making up the stop as fans were urged to hang on to their tickets.

"Hang on to your tickets as we work quickly to schedule a new date," the Xfinity Mobile Arena wrote on social media this afternoon.

When Will The Who Make Up Their Philadelphia Concert?

The good news? We looking at the tour schedule and the list of upcoming events at the arena, and there does appear to be an opportunity for the show to be made up. Though, it wasn't immediately clear how quickly a new show date could be announced.

The band kicked off their North American Farewell Tour earlier this month in Florida. Earlier this week they performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The tour is currently scheduled to run through September, with a final North American show slated for Las Vegas on September 28.

What About The Who's Atlantic City Concert?

Meanwhile many fans in New Jersey are wondering what this means? That's because The Who are scheduled to perform in Atlantic City (at Boardwalk Hall) on Saturday night (August 23).As of now, their group's Atlantic City show will go on as scheduled. No updates have been announced. Of course, it's worth following along for further updates from the band and venue.