The Winner of Our Bling in the Holidays Contest Is…

We asked... and boy... you delivered. It REALLY is the most romantic time of the year.

We asked for you to tell us about your frist date with your sweetie this month, and we said that one randomly selected entry would win a free one-carat diamond engagement ring with our Bling in the Holidays Contest.

You did not disappoint us, PST Nation. We had well over a hundred submissions for our Bling in the Holidays contest, and all of the stories were so sweet.

From stories about meeting on an app to the mishaps in restaurants and more... we needed our tissues when we were done reading all of your great stories.

There could, however, only be one winner. So we RANDOMLY selected one story to win the free one-carat diamond engagement ring from Michael's Jewelers in Fairless Hills and Yardley, PA.

The winner is Lisa from New Jersey.

Lisa gave us permission to share her story, and we gotta warn you: this is so sweet you may cry:

"My boyfriend and I started dating 6 years ago," Lisa tells us. In fact, the couple became "official" on December 13, 2014 -- so that's 12,13,14. (AWW!)

Their first date was incredibly festive, by the way, Lisa says.

"My man asked if I wanted to go look at Christmas lights and drive through town. When we saw the most beautiful decorated house, he asked me to be his girlfriend," Lisa wrote.

"6 years later, I’m waiting on the ring. We’ve talked about it and I know we will be getting married but money is the issue right now for a ring," she said.

Lisa's boyfriend is a hairdresser, who has lost income due to COVID-19, but they did just move into a new home. So the "next step is marriage," Lisa explains.

When we called Lisa, she was SO excited. We asked if her boyfriend knew that they won the contest, and she said yes, however, the exact ring and time of the proposal may still be a surprise for Lisa.

Congratulations, Lisa! Don't forget to invite us to your wedding. Just kidding.

Michaels Jewelers is the perfect place for that last-minute gift, by the way. They're located in Fairless Hills and Yardley, PA. Visit them online at JeweleryByMJ.com.