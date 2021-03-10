There’s a Website That Tells You Where to Get Unused Vaccines

Since the COVID-19 Vaccines have rolled out there have been rumors about people who cannot get appointments that will go to a drugstore or vaccine mega site right before closing and see if there are any vaccines left over. These people have been called "vaccine chasers" and many of them have been successful in getting a COVID-19 vaccine just because people did not show up for their appointments. Some people think these vaccine chasers are wrong for doing what they are doing. Some think it's brilliant.

USA Today reports, there is now a website that people can sign up for to get last minute left over COVID-19 vaccines. It's called Dr. B, it's totally free and there are a few requirements to sign up for the service. You give them the information they need and they will notify you if a vaccine is available to you. You will receive a text notifying you of the "last minute" vaccine and you have 15 minutes to respond if you are going to take it or not. You then have two hours to get to the site where the vaccine is. The vaccine should be relatively close to the zip code you provide. It is not available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania yet, but it plans to be across 30 states in the next few weeks. Any questions you have about Dr. B can be answered here. With websites like this, no COVID-19 vaccines will go to waste for sure.

I feel like the topic of every conversation these days is the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether on social media, or just in person. It's what comes up when you talk to people. I belong to a Facebook group that helps people get appointments for vaccines and also keeps everyone updated on when to make your own appointments. It's heart warming to see so many people trying to help one another and also it's nice to see so many people want to get the vaccines and make our world a better place. I know it's frustrating when people can't get appointments, but I will say, you will get one soon. In the meantime keep practicing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing your face mask. Our world will get back to somewhat normalcy soon and all those who want to get vaccinated will get their vaccines eventually. We all just have to keep the faith and hope alive.