These 10 NJ towns are just a few with must-see Christmas spirit

After the turkey is consumed and the initial shopping rush is over, many New Jersey towns have already begun their Christmas festivities by the end of Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Some municipalities are reinstating favorite events that might have been altered or canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are pushing ahead with annual tree lightings and shopping specials.

While many different places around the Garden State come to mind as fun Christmas destinations, a complete list would be nearly impossible to maintain.

Get our free mobile app

As a starting point, here's a selection of 10, from all corners of the state, whose lights figuratively are acknowledged as among the brightest this holiday season.

It's not a ranking of any kind, so don't fret if your hometown isn't here! There is no shortage of options for a holiday stroll through New Jersey's downtowns.

Christmas Across New Jersey

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey