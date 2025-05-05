When you think of food trucks, your mind probably jumps to things like tacos, burgers, or even a gourmet grilled cheese.

Food trucks have totally taken over the food industry in recent years, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

You can get some really creative food that’s made fresh without ever having to sit down at a restaurant and go through all the pleasantries.

Read More: Scam Targets New Jersey Wildfire Victims, Police Warn

Plus, there’s something about walking up to a food truck that just makes the meal 10 times better when you get a good one.

New Jersey is home to a ton of amazing food trucks, but one local spot has been named one of the best in the entire country.

If you have a sweet tooth, you’re definitely going to want to add this to your must-visit list.

Maninno's Cannoli Express Named One of The Best Food Trucks in America

The Food Network named Mannino‘s Cannoli Express in Hammonton, New Jersey, one of the best food trucks in the entire country. That says a lot when you think about it.

There are so many food trucks all over the country, some that have made a big name for themselves, and some that are still on the way up.

To be named one of the best in the entire country is such an accomplishment.

Maninno's Cannoli Express in Hammonton, New Jersey

Mannino‘s Cannoli Express isn’t your typical dessert truck; instead of ice cream or cupcakes, they focus completely on one thing: cannolis.

It’s no secret that in New York and New Jersey, you’ll find some of the best cannolis and Italian pastries in the entire country.

Manninos is known in the area for serving up some great cannolis, like their fresh blueberry and peach, mint chocolate chip, caramel apple, and so many more.

They have a ton of different flavors that are also unique and creative, which will make you go home with at least a dozen.

Mannino’s has a storefront in Hammonton, New Jersey, at 220 Bellevue Ave., and you can also find their food truck.

This looks like it’s earned its title.

11 Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey The warm weather is officially here and it's time to bring your pets down to the Jersey Shore! Gallery Credit: Gianna