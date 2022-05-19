These Are The 10 Best Restaurants In New Jersey



A very cool website called Top Tours did a deep dive into determining the very best restaurants in New Jersey.  With the weekend approaching, consider this your eating-out bucket list!

They just revealed the top 10 restaurants in the entire state of New Jersey and I must say, we definitely know our food.

It is true, there is fantastic street food all over our great state but there is something to be said for following Europe's lead and sitting for a while...a long while, and having a meal where you stop and chew each bite at least 32 times (that is the official recommended chew time by the way).  We really should slow down, eat, drink and have real conversations but let's be honest, we're not truly motivated to do that unless we get mouth rewards every few minutes.

What better way to pass the time we have here on earth than to explore with our taste buds?  If you're a foodie then you already know about these places.  If you are new to New Jersey or if you have not branched out a ton, this list is for you.

I would go so far as to save this link or print out the list so you can take a food tour that will blow you away. Or, if you have people visiting you, you will be able to show them the best time ever. Drumroll please...

These Were Crowned The Very Best Restaurants In New Jersey

 

  • 1

    Fascino in Montclair

    Maybe you have a hankering for charred Portuguese Octopus, Ricotta Gnocchi, or Thyme Roasted Hangar Steak then this is where you need to go!  By the way, don’t forget to try the Sorbet Scoop!

  • 2

    Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro

    It is all about being authentic when it comes to Indian food. Aarzu focuses on classic Indian recipes with a modern twist they are known for their duck paratha tacos and avocado mango bhel.

  • 3

    Chez Catherine in Westfield

    French food is not as easy to find as Italian but when you do find it they bring the desserts!  You have to order their Mousse au Chocolat et son Caramel…YUM.

  • 4

    Common Lot in Millburn

    Does a fancy Wagyu Beef Tartar for the carnivores, or they feature charcoal-grilled cabbage for the veggie lover.

  • 5

    The Frog and the Peach in New Brunswick

    Food critics and foodies alike love this spot and have for the last 30-plus years.  They offer an amazing wine list that pairs perfectly with F & P’s house-smoked salmon or out-of-this-world veggie spring rolls.

  • 6

    Saddle River Inn in Saddle River

    Offers fine dining in a waterfront barn. Sign me up for a six-course meal.

    This is the place for prime dry-aged beef and a killer kale Caesar.

  • 7

    The Pop Shop in Collingswood

    The Pop Shop is one of the most family-friendly restaurants known for serving breakfast all day.  You can also hug yourself with food for lunch with one of their famous grilled cheese sandwiches.

  • 8

    Jefferson Diner in Lake Hopatcong

    Who doesn’t love a diner?  Well, this one was awarded “Best Diner” by the New Jersey Herald.  From burgers to soups and sandwiches this place never disappoints.

  • 9

    Maruca’s Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights

    This must-try restaurant in New Jersey is famous for tomato pies. Maruca’s Tomato Pies serves a variety of sandwiches, seafood, appetizers, and entrees.

  • 10

    Clinton House in Clinton

    Clinton House in Clinton is known for its spectacular seafood. Go all out and get the lobster tails!

If you are looking for the best beer to enjoy with your culinary delights, here is a list of the best beers in every state.

