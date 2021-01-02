These Are the Top 20 Songs of 2020, As Voted On By You With PST’s Top 20 of 2020

You voted, PST Nation, and we counted them down. We asked you to vote for your favorite songs of 2020. We calculated your votes and we counted down the top 20 songs of 2020 all weekend on PST.

In case you missed it, here's a look back at the top 20 songs as decided by you, PST Nation:

Here's PST's Top 20 of 2020:

20- My Oh My – Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby

19 – ily (i love you baby) – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

18 – Memories – Maroon 5

17 - Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

16 – Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

15 – Savage Love - Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

14 – everything I wanted – Billie Eilish

13 – Dynamite – BTS

12 – Falling – Trevor Daniel

11 - Positions – Ariana Grande

And our top 10 songs of the year, as voted on by you, PST Nation were:

10 – Kings and Queens – Ava Max

9 – Mood – 24kGoldn (feat. iann dior)

8 – Circles – Post Malone

7 – Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

6 – Adore You – Harry Styles

5 – Say So – Doja Cat

4 – Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

3 – Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

2- Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

1 – Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

We're already wondering.. what will the #1 song of 2021 be? We'll be playing all the hits on your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST all year.