You ready to laugh this spring/summer?

Well you're in luck, because we got some comedy heavy hitters taking the stage in New Jersey!

We've gone quite a while without live comedy shows, and since this spring/summer is the year that live in-person events are coming back, these shows will probably have a full house.

Now would be a great time to snag your tickets, because a bunch of these shows are already starting to fill up. Here's who's coming and when!

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for their "Rock Hart: Only Headliners" tour…… They’ll be on stage for five straight nights in the NY/NJ area.

Friday July 22, Prudential Center, Newark NJ 7:00 pm

Sunday July 24, PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel NJ, 7:00 pm

Chelsea Handler

EMILY's List 3rd Annual Pre-Oscars Event - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The witty and opinionated Chelsea Handler will be making one stop in New Jersey and one in Philly!

Thursday May 19, The Wellmont Theater Montclair NJ, 10:00 pm

Saturday June 5 The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia PA - 7:00 pm

Ilana Glazer

Worldwide Orphans 12th Annual Gala Getty Images loading...

If you were a fan of Broad City like me, then you might want to check out Ilana Glazer! She’ll be making stops in New Jersey for her 2022 comedy tour.

Tuesday May 31, House of Independents, Asbury Park NJ, 6:00 pm

Tuesday May 10, White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ, 7:00 pm SOLD OUT

Tuesday May 17, The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank NJ - 7:00pm

Amy Schumer

Hulu's "Life & Beth" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Amy Schumer's made a name for herself as a comedy legend. She'll be ready to crack you up during her six shows in Jersey!

Thursday August 4, Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center, Red Bank NJ -7:00 pm

Friday August 5 Count Basie Center, Red Bank NJ - 7:00, AND 9:30

Saturday Aug 6, Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City NJ - 8:00 pm

Sunday August 7, Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center, Red Bank NJ - 5:00 pm

Whitney Cummings

ELLE Hosts Women In Comedy Event With July Cover Star Kate McKinnon Getty Images loading...

Whitney Cummings will be doing two shows in Jersey, and on in Philly!

Friday May 13, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark NJ - 9:30 pm

Saturday May 14, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark NJ - 9:30 pm

Friday September 9, Meerrriam Theatre, Philadelphia PA - 7:00

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.