We all want to feel like a kid again and there is no better way to do that than to visit a theme park! We are at the end of summer and it is the perfect time to take one last ride.

Reader’s Digest did a deep dive into the best amusement parks in America. Of course, we honed in on the best parks in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania so you know where to go!

If you are in New York, you have to go for the classic! Joey Chesnut sure does. I’m talking about the iconic Coney Island. If you haven’t been, Coney Island is made up of a bunch of amusement parks in Brooklyn and Luna Park is the highlight. Mostly because it is where you will find the world-famous Cyclone roller coaster. You also have to try the Wonder Wheel and the Parachute Jump. You’ve heard about CI for years because of the huge July 4th Nathans hot dog eating contest. It is definitely a must-visit bucket list park!

This one is a no-brainer. In Pennsylvania, it has to be all about the sweet smell of chocolate. Hershey Park is where it’s at! Of course, I’m giving an honorable mention to Sesame Place, (shout out Bert, shout out Earnie). Their Skyrush rollercoaster is epic and of course, the chocolate factory is a must.

The best amusement park in New Jersey? This news should not surprise you. They named Six Flags Great Adventure number one! All it takes is one ride on Kingda Ka to know that! Kindgda Ka has a 418-foot drop and goes 128 mph…talk about stomach-dropping fun! They have a brand new ride if you are brave enough! It is called Cyborg Cyber Spin which is a seven-story high anti-gravity ride.

